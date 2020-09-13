Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.94. 480,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,278. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27.

