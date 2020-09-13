VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $120,344.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,330.27 or 1.00497327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00184967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000851 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,054,512 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.