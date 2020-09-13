VICI Properties Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of VICI opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 367,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,691,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,855,000 after buying an additional 1,148,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 267.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $8,024,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $296,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

