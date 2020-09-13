VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.