Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTU. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

