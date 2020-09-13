Vistra Energy Corp (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Vistra Energy has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra Energy to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,176 shares of company stock worth $1,308,591. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

