Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 840

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price (up from GBX 690 ($9.02)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,040.90 ($13.60).

LON VTY opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 756.05. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

