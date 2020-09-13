Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. 9,608,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

