Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSG. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of WSG stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

