Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Amgen by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.49. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

