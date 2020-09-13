Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.45. 1,249,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.