Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,156,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.