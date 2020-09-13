Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

