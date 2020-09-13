Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company doesn't have decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hurt the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent. Further, increasing operating expenses (as the bank continues technology upgrades) are expected to hurt profitability. Nevertheless, steady growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability over time. Also, the company's capital deployment activities indicate balance sheet strength and will enhance shareholder value.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

