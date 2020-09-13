Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Waste Management by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 883,735 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

