Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.