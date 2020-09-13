Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QCOM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.