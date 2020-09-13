Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

