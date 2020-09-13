Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 342 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

