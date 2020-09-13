Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 4,824 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

TAP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,827. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.