Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 7,705 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in News by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after buying an additional 515,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after buying an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,966,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of News by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,181,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 350,358 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 1,964,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.