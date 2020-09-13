Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 70,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

