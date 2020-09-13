Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.10. 464,459 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.88.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.