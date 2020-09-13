Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 7,224,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,166. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

