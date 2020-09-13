Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,305,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,424,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 437,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

