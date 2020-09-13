Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

VEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 10,533,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,985,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

