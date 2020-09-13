Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

