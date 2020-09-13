Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 731,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,529. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

