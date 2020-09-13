Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 69.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,675,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,867,644. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

