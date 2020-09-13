Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. 1,249,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

