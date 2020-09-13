Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total value of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,741,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.70 and its 200-day moving average is $353.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

