Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,273,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $88.77. 519,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.