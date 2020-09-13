Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $473,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,335. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

