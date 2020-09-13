Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 201,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,279 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,533,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

