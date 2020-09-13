Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 2,805,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

