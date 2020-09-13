Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $642,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

