Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. 1,912,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

