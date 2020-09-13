Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $665,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 3,161,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

