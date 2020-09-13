Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

