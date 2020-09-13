Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,040. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.