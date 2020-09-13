Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.53.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

