Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 869,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,464. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.