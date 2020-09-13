Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 260.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.55% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 984.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 246,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter.

TWM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 3,794,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,005. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

