Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $769,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,452,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021,195. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $1,521,173.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,406,948.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $2,640,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

