Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $777,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,059. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

