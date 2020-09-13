Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 4,255,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,809. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

