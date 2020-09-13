Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 668.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 185,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 161,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,171,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after buying an additional 203,303 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. 446,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

