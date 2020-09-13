Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.38. 160,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

