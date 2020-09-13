Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in FOX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 160,447 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 72.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in FOX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 4,732,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.