Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Global X YieldCo Index ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X YieldCo Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:YLCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 12,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Global X YieldCo Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global X YieldCo Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X YieldCo Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.